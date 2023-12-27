“Investigate Your Mother-In-Law Properly Before Going Deeply” – Israel DMW Warns

Israel DMW, Davido’s assistant, has given advise to young men about to get married, utilising his experience to help them properly research their mother-in-laws in other to comprehend the kind of person she is.

Recall that there have been marital issues between Israel DMW and his divorced wife Sheila.

Israel DMW had taken to social media to call out his mother-in-law for being the one behind their problems.

Recently, he posted on Instagram advising guys to look into the mothers of their prospective wives, particularly if they had divorced.

He wrote:

“Investigate properly ur supposed mother inlaw before going deeply Especially the ones who left 2 marriages to take over another woman’s home with 4 children. I don talk my own ooh”

See his post below: