“Is The Investigation Still On?” – Netizens React As Mary Njoku Seeks Answers To Mohbad’s Case

Actress Mary Remmy Njoku, has questioned internet users on progress about the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad’s death case.

Recall, Mohbad, a former signee of Naira Marley’s record label, tragically passed away at 27 under unclear circumstances on September 12.

Following his death, videos made rounds of him being bullied by his former boss and his crews.

The Nigeria Police are still trying to unravel the mystery behind his death.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mary who has been outspoken and one of the strong voices calling for justice, questioned if investigation is still on. She probed her followers on whether there was any update on his case.

“Good morning

Who is awake?

Any new update on JusticeforMohbad? Is the investigation still on”.

She added, “Just need some form of closure. That’s all”.

Her post garnered some reactions from netizens.

See some reactions…

Wanne Bayber wrote, “Me too oo. I don wait tire

Judith Humps wrote, “This is Nigeria. Case close

Paulith Asubar wrote, “Is only God Almighty that will get justice for him now because the family is not helping at all”.

Odogwu Na Kola wrote, “Those people who jumped on it for clout chasing have messed up the chance of getting indirect justice from Sam and Naira Marley. Instead of going hard on them for bullying and beating Mohbad leading to depression. They went to pursue them in murder which is dead on arrival. Iyabo Ojo needs to take some classes in paralegal and stop jumping on cases anyhow. Back to your question. No updates!!

Toluwani Gushi wrote, “Swept under the carpet. Their house is divided so they can not get justice. The father is looking for donations and property. They killed their own case

Adeola Monsurat wrote, “May Nigeria never happen to our household

Love Fromify wrote, “The case is seriously bungled. His body is held a ransom. Poor guy

Agbai Onwuka wrote, “It’s well. I’ve been thinking about this through the holiday. Was it just a media stunt to make everyone believe something was being done?

