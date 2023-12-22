Israel-Gaza War: Bethlehem Cancels Christmas Celebration

The City of Bethlehem will not celebrate Christmas’s impending birth on December 25, In contrast to other Christian believers around the world.

Bethlehem, a Palestinian town in the West Bank 10 kilometres south of Jerusalem, is significant to the Christian story since it is the historical birthplace of Jesus Christ.

Every year on December 25, people commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, which occurred in 350 CE.

Bishop William Shomali, the General Vicar and Patriarchal Vicar for Jerusalem, explained that the Israel-Gaza conflict was the reason behind the decision to postpone the Bethlehem Christmas celebration, according to the Mail Guardian.

To quote him:

“How can we celebrate Christmas when thousands of Palestinians got killed and injured and thousands of houses were destroyed in Gaza?”

According to an NPR article, Christian denomination leaders in Palestine met in November to deliberate on the cancelation collectively, citing the devastating war in Gaza.

On October 7, the Palestinian Sunni Islamist group Hamas led surprise air, sea, and land attacks against Israel from the Gaza Strip.