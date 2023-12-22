Isreal DMW Addresses Allegations Of Davido Taking Mohbad’s Kidney

Grammy nominee Davido Adeleke’s logistic manager, Isreal DMW, has commented amid the rumours about his boss on obtaining the late Mohbad’s kidney.

This is coming following an audio recording of a lady accusing Davido of giving N2 million to the family of the late ex-signee of Marlian Records as payment for his kidney.

Amidst the mixed reactions trailing the allegations, Isreal DMW added his voice to claims made by the lady against his boss.

In the comment section of the page that shared the video, Isreal rubbished the statement by throwing it out as just another rubbish aimed for clout purposes.

In his words, “UNA DON MAD 😠.”

Netizens also sided with the logistic manager, urging him to make sure Davido takes legal action against the allegations as it’s a direct attack on his personality.

See some reactions…

violet_omos noted: “I swear oh😢Omo people can go this far?na wah oh.”

omalichawa__ reacted: “Davido please when your arresting this lady please ensure to arrest gossipmill too for using his page to promote such lies about you.”

mightyboi_himself said: “Let’s blame the blog more brother, why will he repost this?!😡”

ero___dalo penned: “tell your oga to arrest this woman abeg.”

temitophee said: “e pass mad. Both the interviewer and the interviewee brain dey leak. How na. My body dey pepper me I wan slap person I swear.”