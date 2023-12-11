“It Came To Pass” – May Edochie Gushes As She Bags Peace Award

May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, thanked God after receiving the Peace Award.

May, was officially inducted into the United Nations, as an honorary member on Sunday, after receiving the Eminate Peace Ambassador award.

Sharing a clip from the event on her Instagram, May attributed the award to God, noting how His words for her had come to fruition. She expressed gratitude for being bestowed with the prestigious award.

May happily shared the accomplishment on her Instagram page, expressing her happiness at the honour and nomination.

In the comments section, well-wishers such as Anita Joseph, Uche Nnanna, Benson Okonkwo, and numerous fans joined in celebrating her accomplishment.

“And it came to pass. It can only be God. Thank you @iawpaambassadors, It’s indeed a huge honor to be decorated with the EMINENT PEACE AWARD.

Amb @official_amb__pastrchi thanks again for the nomination. Thanks to my amiable big sis, my @hourglassfashionworld brand owner @realanitajoseph, my beautiful @nwandoagbe, and my buddy @yummy__crispy for the support,” she wrote.

Watch the video below …