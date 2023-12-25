“It Can Only Be God” – Maria Chike Unveils Son’s Face Amid Christmas Celebration

Maria Chike Benjamin, a former housemate on Big Brother Naija, has introduced her newborn baby AmaraNna Leonardo Anene known to the public.

Maria posted some adorable photos of the baby, who will soon turn three months old. The pleased mother gave thanks to God for her son’s life.

For her beautiful baby’s first Christmas, she also shared the pictures online.

Prior to this, the single mother posted adorable Christmas photos of her child and herself on her Instagram page.

Maria said that the pictures weren’t official as she forgot to take one, but she still said that this Christmas was special since she got to celebrate with the greatest gift of her life.

Captioning her Christmas post, she wrote: “Wishing you all a Merry wonderful Christmas from my family to yours.. This year’s Christmas means so much to me because it’s my 1st Christmas with the best gift of my whole life 👶👶.May your hearts be Merry, your celebrations be joyful. And may your time with your loved ones be filled with so much love. ❤️Ps: we forgot we were suppose to take pictures 😂Here’s a rushed one.”

While sharing a photo of her son, Maria wrote: “I thought I make an appearance on Christmas Day. I’m turning 3 months in a few days, it can only be God 🥰I’m baby AmaraNna Leonardo Anene and I’m wishing you all a Joyful Christmas 🎄❤️❤️”

