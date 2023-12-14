itel Unveils Powerful itel P55 5G Smartphone in Partnership with Airtel

Leading smartphone brand, itel has joined forces with Airtel, the foremost telecommunications service provider, to introduce the itel P55 5G smartphone into the Nigerian market. The launch event, which held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, opens a world of possibilities for customers seeking an affordable device with a reliable and speedy internet connection that 5G provides.

This exciting development means that itel users can now enjoy ultra-fast internet speeds and smooth connectivity, whether streaming their favorite shows, playing online games, or staying connected with friends and family through various social media platforms. The lighting speeds will ensure an enhanced online experience for users of the new itel P55 5G smartphone.

The itel P55 5G, adorned with a 6.6-inch HD+ display, supports dual nano SIMs and boasts a refreshing 90Hz display. Fueled by an octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and expandable 128GB storage (up to 256GB via microSD card), this smartphone runs on Android 13 and offers a comprehensive range of connectivity options, including 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C.

Designed with affordability in mind, the itel P55 5G empowers users to seamlessly embrace the 5G network without straining their budgets, aligning perfectly with Airtel’s vision to revolutionize communication in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch event in Lagos, Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Manager, itel West Africa 1, said “We’re excited to partner with Airtel to provide Nigerians with a high-quality 5G device at a reasonable price point. Through this collaboration, more people will be able to experience the transformative power of 5G technology.”

“This partnership highlights both our commitments to digital inclusion and providing the latest mobile innovations to Nigerians,” said Umurhohwo. “With Airtel 5G, the P55 5G will let users do everything they love online quickly and smoothly.”

Director, Marketing, Airtel Nigeria, Ismail Adeshina, said, “Partnering with itel to launch the affordable P55 5G moves us much closer to delivering the benefits 5G to more Nigerians. Our belief at Airtel is that high-speed internet access will drive socio-economic growth across the country, and itel P55 5G will allow many more Nigerians to experience the power of 5G in their lives and businesses.

Umurhohwo added that customers who buy the P55 5G through EasyBuy installment payments will receive a generous 10GB of free Airtel high-speed data upon activation. Those purchasing the 5G-enabled device outright at retail stores can get an additional 5GB of data for just NGN 1,000.

The itel P55 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in phone retail stores nationwide.