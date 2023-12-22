“I’ve Been Disappointed Since Ifeanyi Died” – Davido’s Daughter, Imade Laments Father’s Absence

Daughter of popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka, Davido, Imade, has expressed sadness over her late brother’s death, Ifeanyi, who died in October 2022, in a drowning accident at his father’s mansion in Lekki, Lagos.

It was gathered that the young girl made this known in a WhatsApp message to her grandmother, lamenting her father’s absence, Davido, when she needed him.

In a post shared by her mother, Sophia Momodu, via her Snapchat page, Imade revealed that she is displeased with her grandma, who failed to visit her after promising to do so.

She wrote: “I love you so much grandma but you know I’ve been really disappointed since my brother died and I need somebody to keep me company and my dad wasn’t there when I needed him.”

READ MORE: Davido’s Daughter, Imade Celebrates His 30th Birthday With Heartfelt Message

See chats bellow