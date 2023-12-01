“I’ve Had Different Phases Of Mental Breakdown” – Orezi Finally Breaks Silence After Loss Of His N300M Mansion To Fire

Popular singer, Orezi, has opened up about having a mental breakdown over his loss and has spoken for the first time since his house, which was reportedly worth 300 million naira, was destroyed in a fire.

It was reported two nights ago that a fire broke out in his palatial house, completely destroying it. His situation seems to be comparable to that of AY Makun, whose Lagos home was also destroyed in a fire.

Fans and colleagues have expressed their condolence over the loss of his expensive house; some offered words of encouragement and support to him.

Orezi has finally come online to speak on the issue.

He started off by expressing his profoundest of gratitude to everyone who had reached out in one way or another to offer words of encouragement and showed concern.

Orezi mentioned that he had gone through different stages of mental breakdown since the fire incident.

He voiced his gratitude to God for not letting life be lost in the fire as he tried to make light of his situation by noting that he just wants to blow, and not his house blown.

In his words: “I want to say a big thank you to everyone that has reached out to me in the couple of days, since my house got burnt, I see all your messages I’m sorry if I couldn’t reply, I’ve gone through different phases of mental breakdown in the last two days but Thank God no life was lost”

Watch video below …

https://x.com/damiadenuga/status/1730275944177205431?s=46&t=0Ses2497mFDgd6BL-n_Bqg