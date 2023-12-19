Iyabo Ojo Slams Naira Marley With A Counter Suit, Demands N1Billion In Damages

Famous actress Iyabo Ojo, has issued a counter suit against Naira Marley for after the latter had sued her for N500 million.

Recall that Naira Marley filed a lawsuit against Iyabo Ojo through his attorneys over comments she made about the musician and his purported role in Mohbad’s demise.

Some days following this, Iyabo Ojo broke silence with an unexpected move.

She berated Naira Marley for initiating the lawsuit instead of getting in touch with her personally.

According to her, the letter which bore her name and address, made its way to the public eye before reaching her, which she deems to be unlawful.

Iyabo Ojo opines that the intent of Naira Marley’s move of going public first with the suit is to undermine her reputation.

