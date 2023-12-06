Jay Boogie Bounces Back, Flaunts New Body Days After Crying For Help (Video)

Daniel Nsikan, popularly known as Jay Boogie, has been spotted showing off his new body while also addressing the drama that surrounded his BBL surgery.

After making a stir on social media to raise money and assert problems resulting from cosmetic surgery, the socialite had set the record straight.

Recall that rumors were circulated that Jay Boogie had lied to Nigerians, implying that he had overstated his health.

Jay Boogie, who appeared to be in good health now, was recently spotted in an interview with popular skit creator Egungun. He used the occasion to sincerely apologise to the people of Nigeria.

He went above and beyond, where he expressed his deep regret, and asked for forgiveness from kind Nigerians.

The transgender model emphasized that he was only alive because of their assistance and highlighted that he didn’t participate in any scams.

Jay Boogie expressed his appreciation for the contributions and prayed sincerely for God to reward the kind people who helped him.

He further disclosed that he spent N5 million on his newly acquired body adding that he developed breasts due to the hormonal medications he has been taking.

His words: “Let me kneel and apologize. Nigerians I’m sorry, I never scammed or defrauded Nigerians, it was all fake news. I can’t go around in circles, I just wanted to get well and come out and clear my name and I’m sorry if anyone felt that way, I’m not that kind of person.

“If not for you guys I won’t be alive today. Thank you so much for the donations and may the good Lord bless you.”

Watch video…