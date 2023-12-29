Johnny Drille Welcomes First Child With Wife

Renowned singer-songwriter, Johnny Drille and his wife Rima Tahini birthed their first child together as they released a heartwarming family video.

His wife took to her social media page to break the news to very much excited netizens and colleagues of hers.

It was inferred from her message that the couple welcomed their first child outside the country on November 17, 2023.

She revealed that they named her, Amaris Esohe Ighodaro, as she shared beautiful moments from the time they had spent together since her birth.

His wife, sharing the video, wrote …

“My precious and beautiful child,

Amaris Esohe Ighodaro 11.17.2023.

You are my miracle and the best gift I have ever received ❤️

God is faithful and his word is always true! 🙏🏽

My incredible husband,

Thank you for being my rock and the absolute best father to our little babygirl already! I love you ❤️”

