Joint Security Operatives Rescue 21 Kidnapped Victims In Kogi

The Kogi State Government has confirmed the rescue of 21 kidnap victims in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the State.

Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Yahaya Bello, made the confirmation in a statement released on Saturday evening.

It was gathered that the 21 victims, who were kidnapped along Ajaokuta-Itobe road in Kogi State on Thursday, were rescued on Saturday by a joint team of security operatives, comprising personnel of the Nigerian Police Force, Civil Defence and local vigilantes.

The statement said, “The victims, predominantly travelers, had been whisked away to an unknown destination within the dense forest around the Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.

“Upon receiving report of this distressing incident, His Excellency, Yahaya Bello, promptly issued directives to both security agencies and local vigilantes to embark on immediate actions that will lead to the freedom of the captives. He said the perpetrators of this reprehensible act must also be fished out.

“This directive underscored Governor Bello’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the citizens/residents under his charge.

“The determined efforts of the combined security forces yielded results within 48 hours, leading to successful release of the 21 captives.”

According to the statement, the operation led to the arrest of some of the kidnappers, while those still at large are being trailed.

The Governor however commended the security operatives for their rapid and effective response.

“Governor Bello seized the opportunity to issue a stern warning to those with nefarious intentions and warned criminals against migrating to Kogi for illicit activities.

“The Governor unequivocally declared Kogi as a no-go area for all forms of criminalities, making it clear that his administration would spare no effort in safeguarding the peace and security of the state,” the statement added.