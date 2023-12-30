Jose Peseiro Names 25-Man Super Eagles Squad For 2023 AFCON (Full Squad)

Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro has released 25-man list for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. (AFCON)

The list, which was released on the team’s social media platforms, X on Friday evening, is headlined by Victor Osimhen and Francis Uzoho.

However, with three goalkeepers in the team, veteran William Troost-Ekong is back in the Nigeria’s side.

READ MORE: Super Falcons Beat Cape Verde, Qualify For WAFCON

Ekong is part of the nine defenders called up for the tournament that begins mid-January. Kenneth Omeruo, who was part of the 2013 winning team, also booked a spot.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Pesiero’s side will be gunning for a fourth continental title and are in Group A of the competition alongside the hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea.

SEE FULL LIST BELLOW:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabili (Chippa United, South Africa); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); William Troost-Ekong (PAOK Salonika, Greece); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey); Victor Osimhen (Napoli SC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany).