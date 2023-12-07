Kaduna Bombing: Northern Elders Accuse Tinubu Of Neglecting National Security

Barely few days after the Kaduna bomb, released on villagers by the Nigerian military, the Northern Elders Forum has revealed that President Bola Tinubu’s words, and body language have shown that the he is not interested in security affair of the country.

Professor Usman Yusuf, who is also a member of the forum, led this out during an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday.

He said: “Our president and commander in chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from his words, deeds, and body language, is not interested in security.

“All he’s interested in is the economy, where the money is, and he’s planted his people. Security, banditry, and others appear irritant to him.

“We don’t see the president hands-on with our security. Our military is not supervised by civilian authority; they’ve gone rogue, dropping bombs on our people, and they’re not answerable to anybody.

“In the United States, where we copied the presidential system, the military is subordinate to civilian authority.”

“Whatever the president is planning to do, the military cannot investigate itself. We’ve had several incidences, and there have been no outcomes.

“There should be an independent judicial panel headed by a retired CJN, a former defence chief, traditional leaders, and religious leaders who are interested in protecting the people,” he said.