Kaduna: NDLEA Arrests 103 Drug Suspects, Seizes 1,458.709kgs Illicit Substances

The Kaduna State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says in December, it seized 1,458,709 kilograms of illicit substances.

This is contained in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday by the agency’s Press Officer, Shuaibu Omale.

According to Omale, the seized illicit drugs included cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol, methamphetamine and other psychotropic substances.

The spokesperson added that the command arrested 103 suspects, representing drug traffickers, dealers and drug users.

He furthered that the command had carried out numerous sensitisation programmes across the state with the aim of enlightening the citizenry on the ills associated with drug use and illicit trafficking.

“It is paramount to note that 26 illicit drug joints were also dismantled while the command secured six convictions and arraigned 24 suspects within the month of December, 2023,” he said.