Kano Guber: Supreme Court Reserves Judgement In Gov Yusuf’s Appeal

The Supreme Court has reserved judgement in the appeal filed by the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, challenging the verdict of the Court of Appeal and the State Election Petitions Tribunal, which removed him from office.

It was gathered that the apex court in a ruling on Thursday, by a five-member panel of judges led by Justice Inyang Okoro, said that the date for the judgment will be communicated to all parties.

During the proceedings of the Kano Governorship Appeal, Justice Okoro urged counsels involved in the matter to meet and agree on which of the nine appeals and cross-appeals that should be heard, with the outcome binding on the remaining eight.

A consensus was reached by all the parties to make the main appeal which shall be heard by the apex court, with cross appeals such as that questioning the membership of Abba Yusuf abiding with the outcome.

Recall that on November 13, the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of the tribunal. In its ruling, the Appeal Court agreed with the judgement of the tribunal, ruling that the fielding of Abba Yusuf was in breach of the Electoral Law as he was not qualified to contest that election.

However, in September, the tribunal nullified the victory of Yusuf, the candidate of the NNPP in the March 18 governorship election.

The tribunal also affirmed Nasiru Gawuna of the APC as the duly elected governor of Kano.