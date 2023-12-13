Kizz Daniel Causes Pandemonium As Netizens Queue Up To Send Data To His Number

Popular Nigerian musician, Kizz Daniel, has sent Twitter users into a frenzy as they attempted to send data to his number.

The musician had come online to seek for data, claiming he had run out of data and needed someone to send him network subscription.

Netizens requested for his number, wanting to supply the musician with the requested data.

Following the request, Kizz Daniel dropped his mobile number and has confirmed that he has been receiving data that has even filled up his account.

He then asked his fans to make it 10 Million credit alert and he will specially surprise them. He also added that he was hungry and they should deliver food to his address.

In his words;

“So…… My data don finish 🙄 who go load for me ?!

Thank you … +234 911 701 7164

Omo acc don full now now 😂 you guys have money oo pls make it 10m credit alert and I will shock you 🫳”

Some reactions to his post below…

@BrossOvie suggested: “I can teach you how to borrow”

@thehakeem_ asked: “buju don de do handler work?”

@The6thdisciple said: “Davido did something similar, we no see wetin he use money do”

@Crownthecook asked: “Did they hack your account???”

@2lifeNe wrote: “Make you too full another person account”

@Darlington4ever opined: “Be like you aza don drain as you go buy rolls royce 😂😂”