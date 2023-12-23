“Kogi Actually Dodged A Bullet” – Charly Boy Slams Dino Melay Over Dubai Christmas Vacation

Controversial Nigerian singer, Charles Okputa, famously known as Charly Boy, has berated the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2023 Kogi Governorship election, Dino Melaye for going on vacation in Dubai.

It was gathered that the former Kogi West lawmaker, departed the country, barely few weeks after he lost the November 11 off-cycle poll to the candidate of the the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Usman Ododo.

Recall that Melaye, who lost the state’s gubernatorial race, refused to vote in the off-cycle election over some allegations that INEC officials working for the ruling party used pre-filled election results to rig the election in favour of APC.

The PDP chieftain, added that he would not challenge the results in court on grounds that the court was biased in favour of Ododo.

Condemning the former lawmaker, via his X handle, Charly Boy, argued that his acts showed that Kogi State residents dodged a bullet.

He said: “This is Dino Melaye in Dubai. A little over a month ago he was campaigning to be Kogi State Governor as the candidate of a major party, the PDP, in an election he eventually didn’t even bother to vote for himself or pay his voting agents while allegedly keeping most of the campaign funds for himself.

“Looks like Kogi actually dodged a bullet. A real pity,” Charley Boy wrote.