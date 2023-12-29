Labour Party Releases Timetable For Bye-Elections, Pegs Senatorial Nomination Form At N5m

The Labour Party (LP) has released its primary polls timetable ahead of bye-elections into vacant positions in the National and State Houses of Assembly.

Information Nigeria reports that some lawmakers in the National and State Houses of Assembly have been sacked by the courts, others have been appointed into the Federal cabinet, while some have passed on.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has since fixed February 3 for the conduct of the bye-elections across the country.

Umar Farouk, National Secretary of the LP, in a notice on Thursday, however said the expression of interest and nomination forms for the Senate, House of Representatives, and State Houses of Assembly would cost N5 million, N3 million, and N600,000 respectively.

According to him, the sale of forms which commenced on Thursday, December 28 will end on January 4, 2024.

He said the screening of aspirants would hold on January 5, while the Party’s primary election would be conducted on January 7.

The National Secretary said female aspirants and Persons living With Disabilities (PWDs) interested in contesting any of the positions are to only purchase the expression of interest form.