Lagos: Elevator Accident At Construction Site Kills Teenage Intern

A teenager, identified as Oluwaseun has lost his life in an elevator mishap that occurred at a construction site in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

Oluwaseun is a male student of Lagos State Skills Acquisition Centre Technical School, Egan.

The mishap reportedly happened on Wednesday, December 6 while the deceased victim was observing his Industrial Training programme with the construction company

The 18-year-old Kwara State indigene, resumed with some of the construction workers on the day of the incident and was said to have been on the site until evening when he was last seen, according to Punch.

However, some of the engineers who resumed on Thursday noticed that one of the lift shafts was not working.

The engineers later forced the elevator open only to find the deceased’s corpse inside, another construction worker called Dennis told newsmen.

READ ALSO: “Ever Seen A Nuisance Sing In Other Churches?” – Prophet Fumes As Portable, Pasuma Perform At Celestial Church (Video)

Dennis, who works close to the site, said, “He (Oluwaseun) joined the company working on the site a few months ago. He resumed in the morning and closed almost the same time other workers closed. But the last time he was seen on Wednesday was around 5pm and by the time other engineers closed, they thought he had gone home. When they resumed the next day, they discovered that the lift shaft was not working any longer. They later forced it open around 3pm and saw the IT student lying lifeless inside.

“When the project manager saw the body, he left and reported at the police station. A team of policemen later came to the site and took pictures of the body. The officers also took it to the hospital where he was declared dead by the doctor on duty.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident on Sunday saying, “The corpse has been deposited in the morgue for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of his death.”