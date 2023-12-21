LASTMA Rescues 3 Accident Victims In Oshodi

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, has rescued three commercial bus passengers involved in an accident that occurred at Anthony-Oke, inward Oshodi, Lagos.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, the Public Relations Officer, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, said that two females and a male passenger were rescued in a serious accident involving a Volkswagen T4′ with number plate EPE 399 YC and a Homo Truck with number plate T -20174 LA.

He added that a preliminary investigation revealed that the commercial bus was crushed while in motion due to brake failure on the part of the Homo truck driver.

The statement partly reads: “Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today rescued 3 commercial bus passengers involved in a serious accident at Anthony – Oke inward Oshodi, Lagos.

“The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of (LASTMA) Mr Adebayo Taofiq, in a press statement confirmed that the three (3) passengers (2 females & 1 male) were rescued in a serious accident involving a Volkswagen Commercial ‘T4’ bus (EPE 399 YC) and a ‘Homo’ Truck (T 20174 LA).

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the ‘Homo’ Truck drove recklessly and crushed a Commercial Volkswagen ‘T4’ bus while in motion as a result of a brake failure.

“Immediately after the accident happened, Traffic Officer Abidoye Segun (Zebra 4), who led the rescue operation, quickly contacted Mosafejo Police Station and officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) before the three (3) accident victims were rescued including the driver of the truck.

“The General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Bakare Oki who visited the accident scene warned Tanker/Truck drivers against reckless driving and to always ensure their heavy-duty vehicles are in good condition including the braking system before embarking on any journey within and outside the State.

"Bakare Oki however appealed to members of the public, particularly motorists to obey all traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all road users before, during and after the Yuletide Season."