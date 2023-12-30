Late Gibbs-White Goal Earns Nottingham Forest Win Over Man Utd

Nottingham Forest beat Manchester United for the first time since 1992 as Morgan Gibbs-White’s late strike sealed a 2-1 win at the City Ground.

Forest counter-attacked and Gibbs-White struck the decisive blow from a neat cut-back from former United forward Anthony Elanga.

After a dramatic first-half, Nicolas Dominguez opened the scoring as new manager Nuno Espirito Santo steered Forest to back-to-back victories for only the second time since being promoted back to the top flight.

This makes it United’s 14th defeat of a dreadful campaign, their highest number of losses before the end of a year since 1930-31.

United have been beaten four times in December alone and could end this round of matches in ninth spot, just three points in front of Chelsea.

Liverpool comfortably sat on top of the league’s table with 42 points and one outdating game left behind.

Manchester United with just 5 points behind fourth position Arsenal, who will be playing Fulham on Sunday.