Laura Ikeji and husband, Ogbonna Kanu welcome third child

Laura Ikeji, a well-known cast member of Real Housewives of Lagos, has announced the safe delivery of her third child, with her husband, Ogbonna Kanu.

Following the good news of her baby girl’s arrival, the mother of two shared it with her fan base of over three million on Instagram.

Laura Ikeji shared photos of herself at the hospital, partially revealing details except for her hand with a tag on it, alongside her husband too.

“It’s a girl! 💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿. Thank u God,” she captioned the post on her page.

Fans, celebrities and well-wishers have since flooded her page to wish the family well over the new arrival.

SEE POST: