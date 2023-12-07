L’eola Hotel Most Impressive Amenities: A Review of one of the Best hotels in Lagos

If you are looking for a hotel that offers comfort, luxury, and convenience in Lagos, you should consider staying at L’eola Hotel. L’eola Hotel is one of the best hotels in Lagos, located in the heart of Ikeja, the capital city of Lagos State. Whether you are traveling for business or leisure, L’eola Hotel has everything you need to make your stay memorable and enjoyable.

10 most impressive amenities that L’eola Hotel offers to its guests include:

1. Swimming Pool

One of the highlights of L’eola Hotel is its outdoor swimming pool, which is open from 6 am to 10 pm daily. The pool is surrounded by palm trees and sun loungers, creating a relaxing and tropical atmosphere. You can swim, sunbathe, or enjoy a refreshing drink from the poolside bar. The pool is also suitable for children, as it has a shallow end and a lifeguard on duty.

2. Fitness Center

If you want to stay fit and healthy during your stay, you can visit the fitness center at L’eola Hotel. The fitness center is equipped with modern machines and equipment, such as treadmills, bikes, ellipticals, weights, and more. You can also join the aerobics classes or hire a personal trainer for a customized workout. The fitness center is open 24 hours a day, so you can exercise whenever you want.

3. Spa

Another way to relax and rejuvenate at L’eola Hotel is to visit the spa. The spa offers a range of services, such as massages, facials, body treatments, manicures, pedicures, and more. You can choose from different packages and treatments, depending on your needs and preferences. The spa uses natural and organic products, sourced from local and international brands. The spa also has a sauna and a steam room, where you can detoxify and cleanse your body.





4. Restaurant

When it comes to dining, L’eola Hotel has something for everyone. The hotel has a restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, from local cuisine to international favorites. You can enjoy the buffet or order from the à la carte menu. The restaurant also has a live band that plays every evening, adding to the ambiance and entertainment.





5. Bar

If you want to unwind and socialize after a long day, you can head to the bar at L’eola Hotel. The bar has a cozy and stylish decor, with comfortable seating and lighting. You can choose from a wide selection of drinks, such as cocktails, wines, beers, spirits, and more. You can also enjoy some snacks and appetizers from the bar menu. The bar also has a large screen TV that shows live sports and events.

6. Free Wi-Fi

One of the most important amenities for any traveler is free Wi-Fi. At L’eola Hotel, you can enjoy free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel premises. You can connect your laptop, tablet, phone, or any other device to the Wi-Fi network and browse the internet without any hassle. You can also use the Wi-Fi to check your emails, make online bookings, stream videos, or do any other online activity.





7. Event

If you are planning to host an event in Lagos, L’eola Hotel can be your ideal venue. The hotel has several event spaces that can accommodate different types of events, such as meetings, conferences, seminars, workshops, weddings, parties, and more. The hotel provides all the necessary facilities and services for your event, such as audio-visual equipment, catering, decoration, security, parking, and more. You can also customize your event according to your budget and theme.

8. King Size Bed

One of the most essential amenities for any hotel guest is a comfortable bed. At L’eola Hotel, you can sleep soundly on a king size bed that is soft and cozy. The bed comes with high-quality linens, pillows, and blankets that will make you feel at home. The bed also has a bedside lamp, a phone, and an alarm clock that will help you wake up on time. The bed is spacious enough for two people, so you can share it with your partner or friend.





9. Dining

L’eola Hotel also offers room service for its guests who prefer to dine in their rooms. You can order from the room service menu that has a variety of dishes, from salads and sandwiches to pizzas and burgers. You can also order drinks, such as coffee, tea, juice, or water. The room service is available 24 hours a day, so you can order whenever you are hungry or thirsty.

10. Local Cuisine

L’eola Hotel’s restaurant serves a variety of local Nigerian dishes, as well as international cuisine. Guests can enjoy traditional Nigerian dishes such as jollof rice, egusi soup, and pounded yam.

Conclusion

L’eola Hotel’s impressive amenities make it one of the best hotels in Lagos. From its luxurious accommodations to its world-class dining and recreation options, L’eola Hotel has something to offer everyone.

By staying at L’eola Hotel, you can enjoy a comfortable, luxurious, and convenient stay in Lagos. You can also explore Lagos city and its attractions during your stay at L’eola Hotel, such as the National Museum, the Lekki Conservation Centre, the Nike Art Gallery, and more.

Book your room today!