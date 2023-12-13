Man Commits Suicide After Borrowing N1.2m, Losing N2.5m Bet In Abia

One Onoh Chukwuka Richard has reportedly taken his own life in Abia State after he lost 2.5 million naira to gambling.

Richard, from one of the clans of Arochukwu Local Government Area, was said to have staked and lost the bet which he played over the weekend.

Overwhelmed by the severity of his action, the troubled man took sniper.

He was later rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Before his unfortunate death, Richard was known in the State owing to his cheerful social media posts.

Prior to killing himself, Richard made a post on his social media page, declaring that “Today is my last day on earth. Going to meet my maker”, while thanking some of his popular friends.

In another chat, Richard reportedly complained that he used N2.5 million to place a bet, he disclosed that he borrowed N1.2 million of the lost money from someone, lamenting that he would find it hard to repay the debt.

He said unemployment turned him into chronic gambler.

He informed a friend he was chatting up, that he (Richard) may be dead by the time the reader would be seeing the chat.

The suicide victim further said that taking his own life was the only way to escape the shame of facing his debtor.