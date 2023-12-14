Many Feared Killed, Others Injured As Robbers Attack Ekiti Banks

Many customers were feared dead and several others injured following armed robbery attacks on multiple commercial banks in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

It was gathered that the armed robbers attacked the banks on Wednesday with gunshots in the air as residents and passersby ran for their lives.

A source who spoke with PUNCH said that the gunmen struck at about 4.30 p.m., added that they blew the doors of the banks with dynamite and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

He added that he sighted a blood-soaked, lifeless body around the gate of one of the banks, including two others that were killed by the robbers in another location in the town.

READ MORE: Two Remanded For Stripping Alleged Yam Thief Naked, Circulating Nude Videos In Ekiti

He said: “I can confirm the killing of a man at one of the banks. He was shot in the head. The lifeless body was there until police arrived the scene and people dispersed. I heard that two others were shot dead at another place”.