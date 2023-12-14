Many Feared Killed, Others Injured As Robbers Attack Ekiti Banks

Many customers were feared dead and several others injured following armed robbery attacks on multiple commercial banks in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State.
It was gathered that the armed robbers attacked the banks on Wednesday with gunshots in the air as residents and passersby ran for their lives.
A source who spoke with PUNCH said that the gunmen struck at about 4.30 p.m., added that they blew the doors of the banks with dynamite and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.
He added that he sighted a blood-soaked, lifeless body around the gate of one of the banks, including two others that were killed by the robbers in another location in the town.
He said: “I can confirm the killing of a man at one of the banks. He was shot in the head. The lifeless body was there until police arrived the scene and people dispersed. I heard that two others were shot dead at another place”.
Confirming the incident in a telephone chat with The Nation Newspaper, the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Alagbado, expressed shock at the robbery incident, describing it as unfortunate.
He said it was unfortunate the armed robbers carried out the operations for several minute unhindered and escaped despite presence of military checkpoints and Police Area Command in the town.
He said: “It is an unfortunate incident that we do not expect this to happen. The attacks were on two commercial banks. I have called the Area Commander, DPO and DSS and they have all assured the soldiers around the axis have been alerted”.