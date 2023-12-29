Massacre: IGP Orders Relocation Of AIG Zone 4 To Plateau State

As part of efforts to put end in attacks made by some suspected terrorists in some parts of Middlebelt area, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has ordered the deployment of tactical teams, equipment, and relocation of AIG Zone 4 to Plateau State with immediate effect.

The IGP gave the directive on Friday after arriving in Jos, the State’s capital, to meet with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and other stakeholders over the recent attack on some communities in the state.

This was made known in a statement shared by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on his X account today.

Adejobi wrote: “IGP Arrives Jos, to meet governor, stakeholders As he orders deployment of tactical teams, equipment, Orders relocation of AIG Zone 4 to Plateau State with immediate effect.”

Recall that some yet to be identified gunmen attacked Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi, and parts of Mangu, on Christmas eve, resulting in the loss of over 190 lives while many others were displaced.