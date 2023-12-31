“May The Tears I Cried In 2023 Water Seeds I’m Planting For 2024” – Cuppy

DJ Cuppy, a professional Disc Jockey and billionaire heiress, expressed optimism for a better 2024 after her relationship, which was headed towards marriage, crashed, and asked for a change in everything that made her cry in 2023.

She made the prayer in a post she shared on her official Twitter page on Sunday, 31st January 2023.

According to Cuppy, she wants the tears that she shed within 2023 bring good luck to her in 2024.

It would be recalled that Cuppy’s relationship with her British fiancé, Ryan Taylor had crashed earlier this year, when they were set to get wedded.

Cuppy wrote:

“May the tears I cried in 2023 water the seeds I’m planting for 2024 🥲🌱 #IJN”

Read some reactions below:

@OziboOfficial said: “Look for one Nigerian guy and date for your peace of mind . Whites will not value you no matter what . We are simple and respectful Temi is a living example.”

@interactif_ wrote: “You too cry this year”

@Trendinghub_ng advised: “Try Korean men next year Cuppy, Oppas are nice”

@AyodejiEA wrote: “Here’s to 2024 being the year where those tears turn into joy and growth. And hey, they say the best love finds you when you’re busy watering your own garden. 🌱💔➡️💖 #Growth #NewBeginnings”

See post: