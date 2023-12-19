Mayorkun in pains as he vows not to visit Calabar again after heartbreaking event at his concert

Well-known Nigerian artist, Mayorkun has ruled out Calabar from the list of places he’ll perform in Nigeria following his awful concert experience.

The musician arrived in one piece for his scheduled performance in the state.

All appears not to have gone according to plan, as Mayorkun posted after the show indicating he had a rough day.

The reason for his grievances is still unknown although many have assumed that his chain worth millions of Naira was stolen in the concert at Calabar.

READ MORE: How I Almost Lost You – Patience Ozokwo Spills As She Marks Daughter’s Birthday

In his words;

“I just want to wake up from this dream bro 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴

Nightmare is a better word! 🤦🏽‍♂️

CALABAR, You’ll probably NEVER EVER see me again, goodluck to the other artistes coming for your festivals tho. ❤️

Izz gone! no wam! ❤️”

See post here