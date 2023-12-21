Mayorkun’s Stolen Pendant Recovered In Calabar — Iyanya

Singer, Iyanya, has declared that his colleague Mayorkun’s remaining diamond chain, which was originally reported to have been stolen, has been recovered.

He announced the news on social media on Thursday and shared a video of the jewellery that had been found.

Iyanya acknowledged the return of the second pendant and credited the efforts of those involved in its recovery on his post on his X account on Thursday.

The artist disclosed that the pendant was handed over to Hon. Effiong Ekpenyong, Special Adviser, Events Management, Governor’s Office, Calabar, after being received by Mr. Duke Emmanuel at Hit FM Calabar.

He wrote, “Thank you to my Calabar people for doing what’s right. # Mayorkun’s second pendant has been found.

“This morning we got a call that it was returned to #HitFMCalabar and was received by Mr. Duke Emmanuel who later transferred the pendant to Hon. Effiong Ekpenyong MNIPR, FCAI Special Adviser Events Management, Governors Office, Calabar.

READ MORE: Davido Beats Wizkid, Burna Boy, To Secure To Become Most Streamed Global Afrobeat Artist In 2023

“We are and will remain a peaceful and hospitable state, Cross River State. Thank you.”

SEE POST: