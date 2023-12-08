Mitchel Ihezue Emotional After Receiving New Range Rover As Wedding Gift From Husband (Video)

Mitchel Ihezue, the current Miss Universe Nigeria, was joyous as her billionaire husband presented her with a brand-new 2023 Range Rover Velar as a wedding gift.

The beautiful couple held their white wedding ceremony in Anambra State, just a day following their traditional wedding.

Her wealthy husband splashed millions of naira to acquire a brand new Range Rover velar for her.

A video currently making rounds captured the moment she received the gift from her husband.

She was led to the location of the car’s parking spot, and when she saw it, she couldn’t help it but shed a tears of joy.

Mitchel Ihezue got into the driver seat to have a feel of the cars interiors which were still sparkling with newness.

Watch video below …