Mr Jollof Calls Out Duncan Mighty Over N3m Debt

A nasty incident involving Duncan Mighty allegedly receiving N3million for a concert in Uyo has been revealed by comedian Mr. Jollof in a recent altercation with the latter.

The comedy performance, which was supposed to start at 4 p.m., took an unexpected turn when Duncan Mighty, who is known for being late, arrived at 7 p.m.

Expressing his frustration, Mr. Jollof revealed that despite the delayed entrance, Duncan Mighty refused to refund the full N3million. Instead, he allegedly received a mere N800,000.

He conveyed his disappointment, emphasizing that he wouldn’t have minded if Duncan Mighty had deducted N500,000, leaving him with N2.5million for the stress and transportation costs incurred.

Pleading with Duncan Mighty to return the outstanding N2.2million, Mr. Jollof highlighted that this incident unfolded several years ago, and he’s yet to receive the complete sum.

The comedian’s plea echoes the financial aftermath of an event gone awry, leaving him shortchanged and dissatisfied.