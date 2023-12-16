‘My Return To APC Not To Take Over From Makinde, But To Collaborate’ — Power Minister, Adelabu

Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, on Friday, noted that his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Accord Party is not about succeeding Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in 2027.

Information Nigeria reports that he had left the APC in May 2022 to join the Accord Party after failing to secure the governorship ticket of the Party.

The Minister who stated this during his official return to APC at the Party’s secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan, said that he and others who left the Party with him had formally returned to the APC to make the Party stronger.

He explained that they had earlier left the party based on principle and not because they had problems with APC in the State or with Party members.

“I returned not because of 2027 governorship ambition or to take over the party, but because I believe this is a party that brought President Bola Tinubu to power, and we need to support him to deliver on his electoral promises.

“This is not time for politics; it is time for governance, and Tinubu needs our support for him to succeed and deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I have come back to the party not to take over the party and not to dissolve executives; we have come to the party to extend hands of fellowship and reconciliation.

“We are assuring you that we are back for cooperation and collaboration for us to build a strong party so that the party will take over power in the state at the end of the day in 2027,” he said.