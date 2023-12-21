“My Siblings Never Supported My Career, My Only Support Was My Mum” – Zicsaloma

Nigerian Instagram comedian, Aloma Issac Junior, better known by his stage name Zicsaloma, has said that his siblings initially disapproved his love for making music and creating content.

He claimed in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo that they would interrupt his creative process and even trash his CD collection.

Zicsaloma recalled instances when he was supposed to bring family and friends to The Voice, a music competition in South Africa, but could only take his mother because his siblings never supported him.

He persevered in following his aspirations in spite of his family’s lack of support. He shared how his siblings would undermine his ambitions by telling him to shut up when he was singing or making content.

However, Zicsaloma’s determination paid off, and he has now become the “chief cornerstone” in his household, achieving success in the entertainment industry.

In his words; “It was a situation where I was always singing, shouting and they would tell me to keep quiet, that I was making noise. I can remember even having some musical CDs like Celine Dion then. Before I return home, I will see all my CDs shattered by my brothers. When I even started content creation, it was another battle.

“I will be creating content and my brother will just come and turn on music. If they were even prospects of who would succeed at that point, obviously not me. But see it now, I am the chief cornerstone in the house.”

Despite the initial resistance from his family, Zicsaloma’s talent and hard work propelled him to success, proving that he has what it takes to thrive in the entertainment world.

See some reactions…

@Niyi Opeyemi Esther said: “There’s absolutely nothing that will make me settle with my older brothers, times when I needed them nobody showed up and even held my inheritance.”

@Big Bold & Beautiful said: “Isaac has been very optimistic and humble from Way back in kaduna when we were in the choir in house on the rock. God has been faithful.”

@A-Manda reacted; “Same way my sister said me struggling to go to school is a waste, no one in my house is a graduate, I’d be in final year next year.”

@user588761690591 said: “It is well. Just forgive them, but keep them far from you.”

