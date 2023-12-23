“My Silence Never Meant Nothing” – Sophia Momodu Reveals She’s Writing Book To Spill All

Sophia Momodu, the baby mama of popular singer, Davido, has hinted on spilling a lot in a book she will be publishing soon.

This is in response to the backlash she faced after disclosing a conversation she had with her daughter Imade in which the little child berated her father.

Many had been riled up by this and Sophia has taken to social media to react.

On her X account, She stated that she wonders what people would do when she finally publish the book she’s currently writing, if they can be this upset over the screenshotted chat.

The single mother of one also added that her silence over matters with her baby daddy hasn’t meant nothing.

She tweeted:

“So what will you people nau do when this book drops? 😄 y’all really thought my silence meant y’all did something huh? 😀😂 this is incredible.”

Sophia added:

“I realize that every single thing I do will be scrutinized, dissected & analyzed even though all parties involved have moved on & are simply living their truths, it is what it is however that doesn’t mean we wont nau have a balllll 😄🥂”

