‘My Thoughts And Prayers Are With Security Personnel Spending Christmas At Battlefronts’ — Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, on Monday, empathized with security personnel who are spending Christmas at the battlefield.

In a statement by Michael Nwolisa, his Media Aide, Obi said security operatives are being overstretched by the increasing incidents of terrorism and insecurity across the country.

“As we celebrate this season of peace and love and the approach of a new year, I like to spare a thought for our compatriots in uniform.

“The men and women of our armed and security services come to mind. The soldiers in various battlefronts of insecurity, the policemen and women in patrol in our cities and highways, the Civil Defense Corps, and Department of State Security operatives.

“These illustrious citizens are often lost in our thoughts and prayers both as leaders and fellow citizens yet they remain the guardians and protectors of our freedom as a people.

“I am thinking of those who in the call of duty have to spend this festive season away from the comfort of home and the embrace of loved ones.

“I am referring to those who face the risk of the supreme sacrifice to protect and defend the freedom of our dear nation and the liberties that come with our democracy.

“Let us spare them our thoughts and prayers this season. Let them be reassured that their labours are appreciated by a grateful nation.

“Great nations are built by rulers, citizens, and the protectors of freedom,” the former Anambra State Governor said.