NDLEA Arrests Qatar-Based Businessman, Other With Psychoactive Substances

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, has nabbed a Qatar-based businessman, Agu Evidence Amobi, and one other, Uchegbu Onyebuchi Obi, in possesion of psychoactive substances at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development was disclosed in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, December 31.

Babafemi revealed that Amobi was arrested on Saturday at the departure point of terminal 2 of the MMIA on his way to Doha, on a Qatar Airways flight, Obi was taken into custody the same day following the seizure of a consignment of 72,000 pills of tramadol 225mg, which he attempted shipping to Kano on a local flight.

He noted that Amobi, who claimed he has been living and working in Doha, Qatar, for over 10 years, was caught with 1.30kg cannabis sativa concealed in a bag of foodstuff.

The statement reads: “On Christmas day, December 25, in Yobe State, NDLEA officers on patrol along Nguru-Gashua road intercepted the trio of Musa Sani, Mohammed Ibrahim, and Adamu Usman in truck conveying 39 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 15.7kg and 128,500 pills of opioids. “Follow-up operations the following day, December 26, led to the arrest of the actual owner of the cannabis consignment, Ali Ibrahim (a.k.a Ramos), in Geidam, where additional 208 blocks of the same substance were recovered from his house, bringing the total to 247 blocks weighing 94.74kg, while the owner of the seized opioids, Mustapha Goni (a.k.a Lolo) was equally arrested. READ MORE: NDLEA Nabs 75-Year-Old Woman Dealing Codeine, Cannabis “In Imo State, NDLEA operatives on Christmas eve, Sunday, December 24, while on patrol along Owerri – Onitsha expressway, intercepted a commercial bus driven by Peter Orji, 42, with 400 bottles of codeine syrup; 7 590 pills of opioids including tramadol 225mg heading to Port-Harcourt, Rivers State. “While David Michael, 52, was arrested at Unguwa Ukku area of Kano on Sunday, December 24, with 49 blocks of cannabis weighing 42.6kg, Umar Abdullahi, 27, was nabbed with 27, 350 pills of opioids at Gadar Tamburawa area of the city same day.