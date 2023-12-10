NDLEA Busts Katsina Wedding Drug Party, Arrests Groom, Others

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, have disrupted a pre-wedding ceremony drug abuse competition in a community identified as Shola Quarters, Katsina and arrested 25 youths participating in the party.

It was gathered that NDLEA reportedly swooped on the suspects while they were busy taking some illicit substances including a mixture of multiple drugs mixed in a plastic bucket.

According to the spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, led his out on Sunday in a statement made available to the public.

He said: “Operatives swooped on the suspects while they were busy taking turns abusing all sorts of illicit substances including a mixture of multiple drugs mixed in a plastic bucket.

“Though the groom, Musa Gwandi who organized the drug party along with his friends was not at the venue at the time the 25 others were arrested, he was however nabbed on Sunday, December 3, following a manhunt for him.

“On the same day, Sunday, December 3, operatives in Anambra state intercepted a truck marked BEN 302 YS (Edo) and after a search, 5,612 bottles of codeine-based syrup; 57,800 capsules of tramadol and 5,100 ampoules of pentazocine injection, among others were recovered.

“The driver, Ambrose Oyamedan, conductors – Samuel Otejere and Obey Jonathan as well as the truck were taken into custody for further investigation.”