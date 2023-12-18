NDLEA Nabs 75-Year-Old Woman Dealing Codeine, Cannabis

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) apprehended Sekinat Soremekun, a 75-year-old Nigerian woman, for allegedly engaging in drug trafficking at her Lagos State residence.

This was confirmed through a press statement on Sunday by Femi Babafemi, the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy.

The agency’s operation led to the recovery of cannabis and codeine syrup from her possession.

“Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in Lagos on Friday 15th December arrested a 75-year-old grandma, Mrs. Sekinat Soremekun for dealing in illicit drugs. At the time of her arrest in Oshodi area of Lagos, quantities of cannabis and litres of codeine syrup were recovered from her. She claimed her son, Segun who is now at large supplied her the illicit substances which she retailed,” the statement read.

The statement added that a multi-million-naira mansion located at K-5A/2 Road 14, Victoria Garden City (VGC) estate, Lekki area of Lagos used as a clandestine laboratory for the production of methamphetamine by a convicted drug baron, Okenwa Chris Nzewi, had also been forfeited to the Nigerian government following his successful prosecution and conviction in court by the NDLEA.

Okenwa was arrested along with his associate, Sunny Okeh Ukah on 30th July 2022 and subsequently arraigned on four counts in charge number FHC/L/527C/2022 at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

“They both pleaded guilty on 17th July, 2023, while they were convicted and sentenced to four and three years imprisonment each with an option of fine of four million (N4,000,000) naira and three million (N3,000,000) naira respectively in addition to community service for four and three weeks each. His vehicle marked EKY 496 DJ was equally forfeited to the Federal Government,” the statement read.