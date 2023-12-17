Netizens Express Shock As Throwback Photo Of Omah Lay Trends

A vintage photo of well-known Nigerian musician Omah Lay and Don Jazzy that was recently discovered has shocked a lot of internet users.

The picture was posted on the musician’s official Twitter page back in 2015 where he could be seen posing with Don Jazzy.

Captioning the post he said, “Dah moment when the hustle is beginning to pay”.

The fact that has left many Netizens shocked is that the person in the throwback photo hardly resembles Omah Lay.

A lot of people believe his turnaround transformation is definitely as a result of the change in his finances.

See post below



See some reactions

@_sirnoyo said: “He was still Brother Stanley”

@DazzlingSamuel added: “Sapa go give you another identity weh no be you own”

@_VALKING said: “Walahi na Omo ale be this”

@KingPhelz asked: “Na Omah lay snap them or how?”

@Mautiin01 wrote: “I can see Donjazzy and one guy on cooperate dressing. Where’s Omah Lay?”

@MenameisAllen reacted: “Eei this is Omah lay? Like the real one? He doesn’t even look like the one I know. You can’t even call him a lookalike 🤣🤣”