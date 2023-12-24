Netizens React As Yul Edochie Gushes Over Judy Austin In New Video

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has gone viral on the internet after gushing about his second wife, Judy Austin, in a recent video.

According to him, in a recent clip that was uploaded on his Instagram page, Judy Austin’s love had carried a “odogwu” like him.

The video showed the actor staring at his second wife with unadulterated admiration while they exchanged shy smiles.

Captioning the video in Igbo, he wrote: “Love akpolukwanu Odogwu.😀😀. IJELE @judyaustin1.”

As expected, netizens seized the opportunity to throw shades at Yul Edochie amid the video.

See reactions below:

stylist_ami said: “Some people have no shame at all 😂😂😂😢😢”

jovie_damian wrote: “So heartbreaking 💔 😢imagine watching a man you loved for how many years ,toiled with ..prayed forever with …ending up like this God forbid😩”

diamondevee said: “This one no be nigerian film… karma will definitely happen, but it will ne too late and she fit no still leave the marriage 😢”

_ifeomavivian wrote: “Truth be told yul is wicked…like for real,ur legal wife will be seeing her 16years toiling,sweating and prayer in marriage crumbled.you brought this online and she’s seeing it..how about ur kids? Kai…nobody should pray for such to happen to dem…yul get mind”

giftedoutfits penned: “Biko let’s just love them in peace 😂 I can’t hate anymore. They look good 😊”

SEE VIDEO: