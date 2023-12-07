Netizens Reacts As Dija Features Portable On Love Song

Controversial artist, Portable, is currently trending online after former Mavin signee Hadiza Blell nicknamed Dija featured him on a love song.

Following the release of her recent tracklist, Dija featured portable in one of her songs titled “Never Give Up”.

See the tracklist;

The unexpected and nearly implausible teaming of Di’ja and Portable on a song quickly piqued the interest of many Nigerians, who reacted in the comments section.

Many of them commented on how the former Mavin signee was attempting to utilize Portable to promote her songs, while others praised her for working with the Zazu crooner before he raised his price.

Here are some reactions:

iamdemperor: “Portable on love song multi skilled”.

lagosmostbeautifulgirl: “5th time playing this song today. Portable did justice to this song… more of this tune will earn him much more respect.”

tzdjemmy: “U no Sabi love song oga rest.”

oladxplora: “This life sha … na Portable they trend Dija.. Wow wow wow.”

oladimeji_luxury_gold_store: “@portablebaeby Much many inspiration zeh nation if there carry India musician come zeh will kill the beat for them na grace way no dey disgrace ride on papa.”

Princessm: “she wan use Portable trend.”

horlihano1010: “Omo Spyro know get sense ooo he just lose the opportunity from portable. ❤️this guy too good ABEG.”