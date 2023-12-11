“Nigeria Can’t Be Bad Like Some People Paint It” – Presidency

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has revealed that bad people are the ones describing the situation in Nigeria as totally bad.

Onanuga led this out on Sunday while reacting to a post on the X platform from Tolu Ogunlesi about fresh business investment in Nigeria by a multinational company.

This is coming following the the exit of multinational company, P&G from manufacturing activities in Nigeria over complaints about unfavourable business operating conditions in the country.

However, according to Onanuga, there are still other companies and organizations that are not only investing in Nigeria but also expanding their business activities.

He said: “Another positive news about our country as Radisson Group invests more. Nigeria can’t be bad, as some pessimistic opposition elements paint it, that hospitality firms, global brands for that matter, will be expanding their businesses here.

Let’s be positive about our country.”