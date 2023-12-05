Nigerian Air Force Puts Up Presidential Aircraft For Sale

Presidential aircraft, Falcon 900B, has been put up for sale, with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) asking interested persons to submit their bids for the purchase of the aircraft.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the announcement follows the approval of the federal government to let go of the aircraft.

Details about the sale of the presidential flight were revealed in a publication shared via the official X handle of the NAF on Monday.

The Publication reads: “The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the sale of Falcon 900B aircraft owned by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

“In compliance with provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2007, the NAF hereby invites all interested parties to submit bids for the purchase of the aircraft. The bids can be submitted by email or physically.

“If submitted by email, the bids are to be password protected and sent to [email protected] while the password is to be sent separately to d proc2@ airforce.miI.ng.

“For physical submission, the quotations are to be enclosed in an envelope and sealed while the envelope is to bear the name and address of the interested company/entity as well as the description and reference to the request.

“It should also bear the statement, ‘DO NOT OPEN BEFORE 24 DECEMBER 2023′. Please note that the bids would be processed immediately after the expiration of the deadline for submission.”

See the publication below for full details: