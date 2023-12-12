Nigeria’s biggest rivals to AFCON glory in 2024

The latest edition of the African Cup of Nations tournament will get underway in January 2024, in which 24 teams will compete for the biggest glory available across the continent.

Nigeria will of course be involved after comfortably securing qualification during the summer of 2023. The typical heavyweights of African football will also be present including reigning champions Senegal and Morocco – who are perhaps the duo most strongly poised to claim glory come February.

The Super Eagles have won the competition three times in their history, with the latter triumph having come back in 2013. But what are their chances of adding to that in the new year on Ivorian soil?

Nigeria is an outside favourite

Nigeria has an extremely strong squad at present, which is most notably packed with prolific forwards. Goals should be no problem for the Super Eagles, although their overall squad is slightly lacking compared to several other nations.

The West African giants are seen as an outside favourite at AFCON in the outright odds from many bookmakers in Nigeria. As explained in this list of betting terms, outright bets involve a prediction of the tournament’s overall winner as one single outcome.

50 caps for Wilfred Ndidi 👏🏽 He’s come a long way. pic.twitter.com/tre1RdnZm1 — Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) March 27, 2023

Nigeria are certainly a potential realistic champion at the imminent AFCON event, as their continent-leading forward line is backed by stars like Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi in midfield. However, at the back and between the sticks, the Super Eagles lack the same level of regular starters in Europe’s top leagues.

Several teams have more balanced squads, that could give them the edge over Nigeria in 2024.

Senegal are favourites to go back-to-back

Senegal is Africa’s standout team when you look across the continent. They won the last edition of AFCON held in 2022, and they have certainly not regressed since.

Hi Africa! Are you excited to challenge the lions of 🇸🇳? Can’t wait for tonight’s #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 draw! 📽 @CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/uNSpfHQA1c — Sadio Mané (@SMane_Officiel) October 12, 2023

They are offered as short as 6/1 by some bookmakers which is no surprise considering they have 2022 Ballon d’Or runner-up Sadio Mane spearheading the attack and Kalidou Koulibaly leading the defence.

Experienced Premier League players Cheikh Kouyate and Idrissa Gueye also strengthen the team’s midfield and, with Edouard Mendy in goal, the Lions of Teranga have no obvious weakness going in to defend their AFCON title.

Morocco could build on their impressive 2022 World Cup

Morocco proved they were one of the strongest national teams on the planet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, meaning they will certainly be in contention to be African champions at least in 2024.

The North African nation is the other clear frontrunner alongside Senegal, due to their similar sense of quality all over the pitch. Yassine Bounou starts between the sticks and the likes of Noussair Mazraoui of Bayern Munich and West Ham United’s Nayef Aguerd feature in the defence.

The midfield features Manchester United’s summer signing Sofyan Amrabat and the hugely gifted Hakim Ziyech, who can supply a genuine complete forward player in Youssef En-Nesyri in attack.

Ultimately, Senegal and Morocco have incredibly balanced squads that make them early favourites to win the 2024 AFCON. However, Nigeria has an abundance of individual talent who could decide knockout games on their own in the Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles are certainly underdogs, but the tournament does have a reputation for producing remarkable drama in the form of upsets. Perhaps 2024 could be the year that Nigeria secured their fourth continental success.