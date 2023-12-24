Nkechi Blessing Gifts Herself Brand New Car For Christmas

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has wrapped up the year in a happy note as she gifts herself a brand new car for Christmas.

The curvaceous actress revealed on her Instagram page that, in appreciation for being the strongest woman she has ever known, she bought herself a brand-new automobile and flowers.

Despite the fact that 2023 was one of her toughest years, Nkechi Blessing concluded the year with praise.

She was also grateful to the car company for giving her a Ram as part of the deal.

Noting that her Christmas will be soft, she encouraged her fans not to give up as miracle can still happen before the 31st of December.

READ MORE: Omashola Ties Knot With Long-Term Girlfriend

In her words: “Little Christmas Gift from ME to ME. I also gave myself flowers for being the strongest woman I know. 2023 was one of my toughest years, but I am ending it with praise. thank you @stillautos for the big Ram that came with this purchase. My own Christmas don soft. Don’t forget Miracle still fit happen before the 31st. don’t give up.”

Posing with a ram in another post, Nkechi Blessing wrote: “@stillautos Gave me a full Ram for this purchase. Buy a car from @stillautos from now till the 31st and get a full Ram. I paid in full by the way.”

SEE POSTS: