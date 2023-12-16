Nnamdi Kanu: “What Supreme Court Has Done Is Consistent With Law” – Shittu

Barely few hours after the verdict of Supreme Court on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wahab Shittu, has revealed that the decision of the apex court is in line with the law.

Recall that on Friday, Kanu, was told by Justice Garba Mohammed to face trial despite a previous dismissal of charges by the Court of Appeal.

However, Shittu, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, last night, said that the Court was correct, adding that the process of bringing Kanu back to Nigeria was flawed.

He said: “The fact that the court has said that you have a case to answer is not conclusive on guilt.

“It’s saying: ‘Come and offer explanations to clear some grey areas’ in order to prove your innocence or guilt,” Shittu explained, adding that this does not detract from the fair hearing of the trial court.

“Supreme Court has today said, ‘Go back and face your seven-count trial charge in respect of the seven-count charge’. What the Supreme Court has done is consistent with the law.”

“The Supreme Court is a court of law and justice. At that level, all issues on record, everything will be considered. The Supreme Court examined all the issues and made pronouncements.

“They examined the question of illegal deportation and pronounced that that is clearly offensive and that henceforth our countries should be conscious of its image locally and internationally,” he said.

“When security agencies invade the premises of a suspect who is on bail, the trial court was not entitled to revoke the bail after the man fled for his life. On all issues, the Supreme Court has done justice to the matter.”