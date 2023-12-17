“No Small Girl Can Say I’m Dating Her” – Chike Speaks On Love For Older Women

Popularly known singer, Chike, explained why he prefers romantic relationships with older women over young ladies.

The ‘Running To You’ crooner explained that he favours older women because, in his experience, most women are better at effective communication when they are “slightly advanced in age.”

Chike shared these insights during a guest appearance on a recent episode of the Unpack Podcast hosted by NAY.

The 30-year-old stated, “Most can’t communicate properly. The time you start finding a woman who can communicate, they are slightly advanced in age. Not a girl of 23 years.”

“Imagine I’m running around with some 23-year-old, what’s she going to handle? What’s she going to understand?”

“She just wanna take pictures and be on Instagram and tell everybody that she’s dating you. What are you unpacking for that person?”

“Let’s be honest, you can find younger women who are so mature but they are rare. But you find it more in older women.”

“Then before you know, you find guys dating older women. And you wonder what is going on. It’s because as a guy when you are getting to a place where you want a certain level of peace, it’s only older women that can give you that.”

READ MORE: Tiwa Savage Acquires London Apartment, Shows Off Its Interiors

“The past two relationships I have been in, they [my partners] have been older than me. There is no small girl that can say I am dating her.”

“I mean, I probably just say ‘Hi’ to them [younger women]. And that’s it. It’s not going to get past that. Because I know where it’s going. Our visions are just not the same.”

Chike further added that only younger women with a career can catch his eyes, “who I know that are dedicated, they are trying to do something. Not the ones that are not doing anything.”