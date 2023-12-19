“No Woman Should Be Allowed To Pay Any Tax Fee” — Women Affairs Minister Appeals

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has called on the security agencies to stay off Nigerian women, as they should not pay tax.

She said that women should be empowered to enable them progress in their day-to-day activities.

Ohanenye, emphasised the importance of empowering women to enhance their daily pursuits.

The Minister disclosed this during the 4th Annual Forum of the Women, Peace, and Security Sector Reference Group 2023 held in Abuja.

She said: “Women must be empowered. Without women, there won’t be peace. When you empower a woman, you have empowered 20 women.”

READ MORE: PDP’s Women Leader, Effah-Attoe Is Dead

Uju added: “No woman should be allowed to pay any tax fee.”

“Federal Ministry of Women Affairs Nigeria has ordered the arrest of this demonised lawyer Mr Ebong, who must face the law squally and I promise this act can not be swept under the carpet.”

“Even if the woman decides she doesn’t want her husband to be sued due to family pressure. The man must face the law as justice will have its way.”

“This remains one of the most insane and unbelievable scenes one has seen in the brutalisation of women.”

“As I have always emphasised, this is a ‘Renewed Hope’ government, and such an act cannot be allowed in our country.”